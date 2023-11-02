MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Desmond Mills Jr., one of the former Memphis Police officers federally charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, is planning to change his plea after he previously pled not guilty.

According to a document filed in federal court Tuesday, Mills will accept a plea agreement in court Thursday at 10 a.m., but the details of the agreement are still unknown.

Mills’ attorney, Blake Ballin, declined to comment on the change in plea until after it is officially filed. We asked him if it was discussed with the other defendants or how this could impact the criminal charges, but he has not responded.

We also reached out to attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Nichols’ family. We were told that Crump’s team plans to comment once the deal is filed.

At this point, we are still waiting to learn the details of the agreement.

Desmond Mills, along with Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith and Emmitt Martin, were federally charged on September 13 in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

Nichols died in the hospital three days after he was beaten during a traffic stop earlier this year. The officers were captured on video punching, kicking, and hitting Nichols with a baton.

All five former officers, who were part of the now disbanded MPD SCORPION Unit, face multiple federal civil rights charges, including excessive force and failure to intervene, deliberate indifference, conspiracy to witness tamper, and witness tampering. They pled not guilty to the charges in September.

The men are scheduled to appear in federal court on November 12 and April 4 before the trial starts in May.

They also face criminal court charges in Shelby County for second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

In October, a judge denied requests by attorneys for Bean, Mills, and Smith to have separate trials. Their attorneys argued that Bean, Mills, and Smith could not receive fair trials if the officers faced a jury Haley and Martin.