KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire, covering 250 acres in the Wears Valley area of Sevier County, has caused at least one injury according to the Forestry Department.

The fire started burning on Hatcher Mountain Road at Indigo Lane shortly after 11 a.m. Anyone within a one-mile radius of Indigo Lane is required to evacuate immediately. This includes anyone on Hatcher Mountain Road and any roads that lead off of Hatcher Mountain Road.

In addition, anyone at the Shagbark, Little Valley Mountain and Black Bear Resorts should evacuate immediately. Black Bear Resort is located off Lost Branch Rd.

Wears Valley Road is now closed at the Pigeon Forge city limits according to the Pigeon Forge Police Department. The department said no traffic will be able to travel into Wears Valley from Pigeon Forge until further notice.

For those evacuating, a shelter has been established at Pigeon Forge Community Center, 170 Community Center Drive.

Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department Captain Jon Lanier estimated at least two structures and multiple vehicles have been destroyed. As of 4:57, the fire was 0% contained according to the Sevier County EMA. The fire has officially been named the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire.

Due to low humidity and high winds, Sevier County is under a Red Flag Warning. This means critical fire weather conditions are expected in the county. This is why the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency has also asked people not to burn anything today.

Fire crews from Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, the Wildland Task Force and the Tennessee Division of Forestry have responded to the scene. WTVC reported that Bradley County Fire and Rescue as well as the Cleveland Fire Department have send crews to assist operations in Sevier County.

