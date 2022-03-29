KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southern Environmental Law Center is suing the nation’s largest public utility for failing to disclose full contracts related to proposed natural gas pipelines.

The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to shutter its remaining coal-fired power plants and get more power from gas.

According to the lawsuit, when the environmental group sought information about TVA’s plans, it received heavily redacted contracts.

TVA says the redactions are needed because they contain confidential business information. The enviornmental group says TVA violated the Freedom of Information Act.