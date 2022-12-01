MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed.

FedEx confirmed the employee’s death in the following statement:

“We can confirm the loss of one of our team members this afternoon and are deeply saddened. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all those affected by this event. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are still under investigation, and FedEx is fully cooperating with investigating authorities.“

The company has not specified the circumstances surrounding the incident or at which facility the incident occurred.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.