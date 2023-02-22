KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge said there were no injuries nor any indication of a release of radioactivity after a fire involving uranium occurred early Wednesday.

According to a release from the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire occurred at 9:14 a.m. Steven Wyatt with NNSA said that there was a hood fire in Building 9212, causing the area to be evacuated. All employees have been accounted for and there were no injuries, Consolidated Nuclear Security spokesperson Gene Patterson said.

Continuous air monitors in the area have not alerted officials to any release of radioactivity, Wyatt said. Officials said there are no off-site impacts to the public and a shelter in-place order for employees was lifted around 11:30 a.m.

According to the Y-12 website, a new building is being constructed to phase out dependency on Building 9212. The building was constructed in 1945 and has undergone multiple renovations and repairs over time.

Tony Boser, a technical adviser, said that the fire was in a processing area and it was contained to that area.

Patterson said an investigation remains ongoing.

Y-12 National Security Complex shared on social media that a hotline was set up to address the incident. The phone number shared by Y-12 was 865-576-0038.

NNSA said that appropriate precautionary protective actions were initiated for Y-12 employees who were in the area of the incident and were not involved in the emergency response.

A media center has been established in the area. Public information will be made available on Facebook and Twitter.

Media center at Y-12 (WATE) Media center at Y-12 (WATE)

The NNSA Production Office is responsible for overseeing operations at the Pantex Plant, Amarillo, Texas, and the Y-12 National Security Complex. Y-12 supports the U.S. nuclear security enterprise through uranium storage, processing and manufacturing operations. Y-12 is operated by Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC for NNSA.