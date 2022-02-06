ELKTON, Tenn. (WHNT) — Police in Elkton, Tenn. are searching for an individual they say robbed a store on Sunday morning.
According to a Facebook post, the person robbed David’s Market and pointed a revolver at the clerk. Police say the suspect took $1,700, the store’s landline phone, and the clerk’s iPhone.
Elkton Police say the suspect was wearing a black Oakley hooded sweatshirt, black pants, blue shoes, and a blue hat. Officials say the suspect, along with a second person, left in a dark-colored Nissan car headed south on Elkton Pike.
If you have information related to the identities of either person, contact Elkton Police or the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.