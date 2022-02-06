ELKTON, Tenn. (WHNT) — Police in Elkton, Tenn. are searching for an individual they say robbed a store on Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the person robbed David’s Market and pointed a revolver at the clerk. Police say the suspect took $1,700, the store’s landline phone, and the clerk’s iPhone.

Elkton Police say the suspect was wearing a black Oakley hooded sweatshirt, black pants, blue shoes, and a blue hat. Officials say the suspect, along with a second person, left in a dark-colored Nissan car headed south on Elkton Pike.

If you have information related to the identities of either person, contact Elkton Police or the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.



(Elkton Police Department)