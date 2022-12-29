KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Eight weather-related fatalities in Tennessee have been confirmed by state officials and many areas of the state are now experiencing issues with their water systems as temperatures rise.

The Tennessee Emergency Management released another report on Thursday detailing the statewide impacts of frigid weather conditions that struck much of the country just ahead of Christmas, causing dangerous road conditions and the Tennessee Valley Authority to implement rolling blackouts across the Southeast.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 8 weather-related fatalities, six in Cumberland County and two in Shelby County.

Six people, four adults and two children, died in a house fire in Cumberland County early Monday. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release the exact cause of the fire.

The report also said that 32 counties across the state are currently experiencing issues with their water systems, with 15 local jurisdictions issuing boil water advisories.

Those under boil water advisories should use bottled water or boil tap water. Water should be brought to a full rolling boil for at least one minute before letting the water cool before use.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville is activated at a Level 3 – State of Emergency. The Tennessee Emergency Management Plan (TEMP) is activated automatically at level 3.