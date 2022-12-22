KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A United States Marine from East Tennessee has died in Iraq, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, from Jefferson City, died Monday, Dec. 19.

Lecce died as the result of a non-combat-related incident that is under investigation, according to a press release.

Lecce was serving in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, a multinational military intervention effort across Iraq and Syria against the terrorist group ISIS. He was assigned the 3rd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

No other information was immediately available.