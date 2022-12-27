LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn. should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county’s emergency management agency (EMA).

On Tuesday, the EMA issued a “Drinking Water Warning” for residents specifically in the Hot Rock, Skinem, and Unity communities. The agency offered an even further breakdown for residents living in those areas:

• In the Skinem community, residents east of McDeal, west of Highway 431 and north of Childress and Highland Rim should boil water before using it

• In the Hot Rock community, residents norht of Short Creek and west of Swan Creek Roads should boil water before use

• In the Unity community, residents should boil their water before use if you live along the following roads: Red Oak, Delina-Boonshill, Barnes Hollow, Fuss Hollow, Boonshill-Petersburg, and Fishing Ford

The warning comes after the Lincoln County Board of Public Utilities (LCBPU) “experienced a significant loss of water pressure” in the affected areas.

If you are affected by the drinking water warning, the utility board advised all drinking water should be boiled. Boiled or bottled water should be used to drinking, making ice, brushing your teeth, and other household tasks until the warning is lifted.

LCBPU says a loss of system pressure can also result in an increased presence of bacteria and other disease-causing organisms, resulting in sickness, especially for those with severely compromised immune systems.

The utility board says it is actively working to “fill the tanks and pressurize the water lines.” For more information, contact the Lincoln County Board of Public Utilities at 931-433-2259, ext. 2.