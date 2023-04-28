FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WHNT) – A call that began as a domestic dispute led the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) to ‘locate and seize’ a large amount of drugs, cash and guns in a home Thursday.

FPD says they responded to a domestic dispute call on Washington Street. Authorities began investigating the incident when they noticed drugs at the residence. They received a warrant to search the property.

Upon searching the home, FPD said officers discovered “48.5 grams of mushrooms, 570 grams of THC, 93 Tianeptine pills, 51 Oxycodone, 5.5 Amphetamine and 6 Firearms.”

FPD says they also recovered $4,086 in cash, along with multiple paraphernalia items.

Alfred Jeremiah Arruda IV was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail for domestic violence and is facing multiple drug charges, according to FPD.

