PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The ride vehicles for Dollywood’s Big Bear Mountain rollercoaster that is coming in Spring 2023 were unveiled on Tuesday.

Dollywood and roller coaster manufacturer Vekoma revealed the coaster trains during the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in Orlando, according to Dollywood. The vehicles are highly detailed and designed to resemble four-wheel-drive SUVs with working headlights and taillights, as well as on-board audio, which is a first for the park.

“Guests on Big Bear Mountain board the vehicles for an unforgettable expedition in search of the elusive ‘Big Bear’ in the hills just beyond Dollywood’s newest area, Wildwood Grove.” Dollywood said in a release.

The Big Bear Mountain Ride Vehicles. (Dollywood)

Big Bear Mountain will be the largest single attraction investment at Dollywood, coming in at $25 million dollars. The park says that each coaster train will seat 20 guests, and the 3,990 foot long coaster will be the longest coaster in the park.

“This ride is going to be a game changer for us at Dollywood for several reasons, including the fact it’s the largest coaster we’ve ever built and our first ride with on-board audio, so we wanted to unveil the ride vehicles with our partners at Vekoma on the show floor at IAAPA,” Eugene Naughton, president of Dollywood Parks & Resorts, said. “We’re excited about what Big Bear Mountain means for Dollywood, and we wanted to share this really special moment with the industry. Things are going to get big at Dollywood in 2023, and we hope everyone will come share in the fun.”

Dollywood also shared a first person perspective rendering of rollercoaster. Watch it below:

A first-person POV rendering of the Big Bear Mountain rollercoaster coming to Dollywood in Spring 2023. (Dollywood)

Dollywood promises that the ride will have plenty of thrilling moments to experience, with three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall, and reaching a top speed of 48 mph. Big Bear Mountain will feature a 39″ height requirement, the park says.