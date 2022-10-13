PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Fall is in the air, and people everywhere are excited to celebrate from the hollers of Alabama to the hills of Tennessee, including the folks at Dollywood.

The park is playing host to many seasonal celebrations.

The Harvest Festival is an Autumn tradition at Dollywood. It runs from now until October 29. Festival goers can enjoy beautiful Smokey Mountain views, fall foliage, seasonal treats and some special experiences.

That experience is the Great Pumpkin Luminights. Thousands of glowing pumpkins will light up the night along with a new feature that debuted this year. A larger-than-life glowing owl and her friendly family will bask in the glow of the pumpkins.

After Autumn comes to an end, patrons can enjoy Christmas at Dollywood.

During the Smokey Mountain Christmas, the park is lit with more than 5 million lights and a 50-foot animated tree. There are heartwarming shows, holiday shopping opportunities, all in the backdrop of a whimsically decorated park.

