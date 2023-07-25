PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood’s newest resort set to open this fall is bringing with it new job opportunities for more than 250 employees. To fill those positions, Dollywood is hosting hiring events in the Sevier County area beginning in August.

HeartSong Lodge & Resort is opening in November. The five-story, 302-room resort will also boast an indoor-outdoor pool complex, a 26,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor event space, and a “reimagined lodge” centered for guest arrivals with a 4,000-square-foot, four-story atrium lobby and stone fireplace. There will also be a two-story HeartSong Event Center and a 7,500-square-foot main ballroom and outdoor event lawn. Reservations opened in June.

Dolly Parton said back in May at the 2023 Dollywood season opener event that she was excited about the resort and that she will be back for the Grand Opening celebration in November, just before the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival.

For all its East Tennessee lodge-themed opulence and grandiosity, workers are needed to run the new resort, which is part of a major expansion of Dollywood Parks & Resorts that began years ago.

Open positions include housekeeping manager, guest relations manager, restaurant manager, security officers, banquet captains, front desk positions, servers, room attendants, trolley attendants, lifeguards and much more, according to Dollywood Parks & Resorts.

“From part-time positions for students to full-time careers with ample chances for advancement and everything in between, The Dollywood Company may very well become a lifetime home for those looking for something that provides a little bit more than the ‘regular’ job,” a news release announcing the hiring events states.

The first HeartSong Lodge & Resort hiring event takes place Thursday, Aug. 3 at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa from noon – 4 p.m. Additional hiring events are held at the same time weekly through Aug. 24 at DreamMore Resort (Aug. 10, 17, 24). Two hiring events are slated for the Sevierville Civic Center, the first on Aug. 29 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) and the second on Aug. 30 (3 p.m. – 7 p.m.). Applicants are encouraged to attend the earliest hiring event possible for the largest selection of available opportunities.

Dolly Parton made her first appearance at HeartSong Lodge & Resort back in June 2022, singing “Heartsong” for the crowd that had gathered for an official presentation by the American Chestnut Foundation in an effort to introduce the lodge and honor Parton’s late uncle, Bill Owens.

“It’s going to be nice when it’s finished, I’m sure,” Parton said in June 2022 as she stood in the future atrium area of the lodge. “We’re all excited about it… it’s really just about the Smoky Mountains. HeartSong is really about the Smokies, and how I love the Smokies, how the Smokies always kind of bring me home, actually and kind of restore me and recharge my batteries when I come home. And this is more of a lounge-type hotel, different than the DreamMore which we know is beautiful – I don’t know if any of you have stayed there or not, but it’s really something that we’re very proud of. Of course, the beauty of these mountains every hour and every season is always amazing, so we’re just very proud to finally have our new lodge.”

Dollywood Parks president, Eugene Naughton also spoke at the HeartSong Lodge & Resort presentation in June 2022 and shared that the upcoming resort will be a different-feeling resort that honors Dolly’s feelings for the Smoky Mountains.

“It gives us the ability to reach out for our goal of becoming the best family destination in the United States,” Naughton said. “That’s what we think about every day, when we’re working hard here for Dolly; is to think about when someone thinks about taking a family vacation – we want them to think about Tennessee, and we want them to think about Dollywood Parks & Resorts.”

New job opportunities at HeartSong Lodge & Resort — as well as all Dollywood properties and resorts — are posted regularly at dollywoodjobs.com.