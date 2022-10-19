KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton fans can now order some specialty festive gifts for their furry friends ahead of the holiday season.

On Wednesday, Dolly took to Twitter to announce the Doggy Parton holiday collection’s availability. This announcement came less than two weeks after Dolly announced that her Christmas album ‘Home for Christmas’ was out on vinyl.

The Doggy Parton holiday collection features a few, well curated items, including a multi-colored quilt print bed, toys for dogs and cats, as well as a Christmas dress and Happy Dollydays Hoodie. Prices for these items range from $9.99 up to $34.99.

Dolly’s pet brand is still fairly new, launching in late August. Part of every Doggy Parton purchase goes to support Willa B Farms, a rescue for a wide variety of animals in need to find “never-ending love and care” according to the website. The Willa B Farms website currently features images of dogs, cats, horses and mules, goats, rabbits, goats, pigs, a chicken and a tortoise.