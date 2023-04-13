LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help to find the people accused of stealing two trucks and other items from the Coldwater Creek area.

According to authorities, one individual was captured on camera on Wednesday, April 12, on Coldwater Creek Road.

Investigators say K9 Deputy Justin Gault took a report of two vehicle thefts, including a white 2018 Ford F250 pickup truck and a blue 2006 Ford F250 pickup truck.

The suspects are also accused of breaking into a shop on the property and stealing around $1,000 worth of equipment. Authorities said surveillance video from the house did capture footage of one of the accused thieves.

An unknown make and model red car was also seen parked in the drive, the sheriff’s department said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Investigator Patrick Murdock at (931) 433-9821, Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP, or via Facebook Messenger here.