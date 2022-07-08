NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, an enterprising hot dog shop in The Nations has launched a unique promotion for men who have undergone a vasectomy.

Daddy’s Dogs on Centennial Boulevard began its “Snip for Shake” deal on June 30, about a week after the landmark decision to overturn Roe. v Wade.

(Photo: WKRN)

Customers need only submit proof of a vasectomy with a doctor’s note to receive one free milkshake.

According to Google, searches for the word “vasectomy” spiked in Tennessee after the ruling came down.