FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Cruisin’ for a Cure will return to Fayetteville, Tenn. for the seventh year in a row later this month.

The annual car, truck, and motorcycle show aims to raise funds to fight Huntington’s disease.

The disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. Today, there are around 41,000 symptomatic Americans and 200,000 at-risk of the disease. In under 10% of cases, juvenile Huntington’s disease affects children and adolescents.

The event will be held at The Rock Family Worship Center in Fayetteville on Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m. It’s $20 to register a vehicle, and all donations benefit the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA).

For more information, click here.