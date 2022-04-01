FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – The seventh annual “Crusin for a Cure” is set to return to Fayetteville on Saturday, April 23 at the Rock Family Worship Center (2626 Huntsville Highway).

The event will start at 9 a.m. and feature cars, trucks, and motorcycles all to help raise funds and awareness for Huntington’s Disease and Juvenile Huntington’s Disease.

All the proceeds from the event will go to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America – Tennessee chapter, which will benefit individuals and families with the disease.

There is a $20 registration fee for all vehicles, the first 50 that register will receive a dash plaque. There is no cost for spectators.

More information including how to register a car for the event can be found on the 7th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cure website.