SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A brush fire that began late Wednesday has been contained by crews in the Wears Valley area of Sevier County, according to Sevier County officials and the Tennessee Division of Forestry. The fire had threatened six structures.

Officials said in a social media post early Thursday that at around 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a brush fire off of Clabo Mountain Way in the Wears Valley area of Sevier County. Fire crews from Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Sevier County Fire/Rescue initially responded to the scene in order to begin assessment and containment followed by additional crews and first responders.

The fire had initially spread to around five acres. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, was 100% contained. Sevier County EMA said the Tennessee Division of Forestry was working with crews on the ground to get full containment.

The fire threatened six structures and out of an abundance of caution, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office encouraged some residents and visitors near the brush fire to seek an alternate location.

“Due to the quick action of fire crews, no structures were impacted by this brush fire,” Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said in a news release. ”Great job by our first reponders on their quick response and professionalism during windy conditions in the higher elevations.”

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation in order to determine the cause.

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

Apart from response by Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Sevier County Fire/Rescue crews, Sevier County EMA says fire personnel from the Tennessee Division of Forestry along with Catons Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department, Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, and Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. First responders from the Sevier County Ambulance Service, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency assisted on scene providing support for the fire response.