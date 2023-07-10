KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An SUV collided with multiple vehicles near the new Sevierville Buc-ee’s on Saturday.

Officers responded to Gateway Boulevard around 3 p.m. A Lincoln Navigator collided with the other vehicles and jumped into the median area, according to the City of Sevierville.

YouTuber Will Grace, also known as Yankee in the South, was driving after leaving Buc-ee’s and caught the end of the crash while vlogging. In his video, officers can be seen trying to assist with traffic since the Buc-ee’s opening has attracted hundreds of people.

The video captured the SUV landing on the median which was filled with rocks.

“Oh my God we almost got killed,” said Will Grace. “Oh my God, I thought we were dead.”

Will Grace said he could hear an engine, looked at his rearview mirror, and saw the SUV “barreling” and the family “prepared for an impact.” That’s when he saw the vehicle’s tires at “window height” and then landed into the median.

Although the SUV barely missed their vehicle, Dawn Grace said the only thing she could do was scream at the time.

“Even in the video, you’ll notice that we’re just shaken up, I know we’re going through all kinds of emotions,” Will Grace said.

The City of Sevierville stated that before the SUV crash, a gasoline tanker delivered gasoline to Buc-ee’s and struck a barrier on Gateway Boulevard.

Due to these two incidents, several lanes were closed for over three hours on Saturday. Several people in the vehicles were checked by first responders, however, no one was taken to a hospital, according to the City of Sevierville.