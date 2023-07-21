NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a morning session of prayer, emotional tears, and a quick song, a group of Covenant parents and friends made an announcement.

“Today, we’re here to launch two nonprofits,” Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows and Covenant Families Action Fund, both nonprofits, spokesperson Alexei Laushkin said.

The families laid out some of their hopes for the proposed special session as it’s now just about a month away.

“We are advocating for gun violence such as expanded background checks, secure storage and order of protection laws,” co-founder and Covenant parent Melissa Alexander said.

“My hope is that we get to start meaningful legislation, including firearm reform, that makes our community safer,” co-founder and Covenant parent Sarah Neumann said, not long after.

Though Republicans have maintained no gun reform measures will pass. But the group said they’re hopeful.

“You know, the parents have 40 days of prayer, and they’re asking for the temperature to come down, and let’s do what’s possible, what makes sense, knowing that these laws save lives,” Laushkin said.

Straddled with her 6-year-old son, Noah, and a lifetime of grief and guilt, Neumann laid out the nonprofit’s plans and the last few months. “On March 27th, 2023, my family’s life became part of a horrific narrative we never wanted to be a part of but can’t escape.”

Last week, the group began 40 days of prayer. Each day, they lead a session for a small selection of lawmakers for exactly 17 minutes, from 10:10 to 10:27 – the time when lawmakers say the school shooting occurred.

Though the grief persists, the families persevere; if nothing else, for each other.

“I don’t want any guns for today or any day,” Noah Neumann, 6, said. “I love my school.”