FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) – Two people were arrested in connection to several thefts across three Tennessee counties.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Deputies responded to a call about a theft in the Awalt Road area and were given a description of a car driven by the suspects. Deputies spotted a car in the area that matched the description they were given and initiated a traffic stop, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

They said during the traffic stop they found items in the vehicle from various thefts across three counties and arrested the driver and passenger of the vehicle.

Nolan Davis of Elora, TN was charged with 22 counts of theft of property up to $1,000, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as simple possession of a schedule VI.

Brittany Holder of Elora, TN was charged with 22 counts of theft of property up to $1,000, possession of fentanyl and driving on a revoked license.

Holder and Davis were taken to the Franklin County Jail on a $75,000 bond each and will be in court on August 8.