LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Members of the Lincoln County community stopped by on Wednesday to bid farewell to Sheriff Murray Blackwelder, who is retiring at the end of July.

Law enforcement officers from neighboring agencies like the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the Fayetteville Police Department, as well as district attorneys also showed up for the occasion.

Former MCSO Sheriff Joe Patterson and current MCSO Public Information Officer Brent Patterson presented Blackwelder with a plaque as a ‘thank you’ for their relationship over the years. Fayetteville Public Utilities also presented the sheriff with a plaque.

Sheriff Blackwelder announced that he will be retiring during the Lincoln County Commission meeting on June 20. Now, he says it wasn’t easy for him to do, but he knew the time was right.

“Announcing my retirement is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do and making this decision is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but it’s time. Everything has a season and comes to an end,” Blackwelder said.

Blackwelder said while reading his resignation letter that a combination of health and personal reasons contributed to his decision, adding that he has a rare form of arthritis called Dish Disease which has made things difficult for him. He also recommended that Chief Deputy Joyce McConnell be appointed interim sheriff until another sheriff can be elected.

Blackwelder was elected sheriff of Lincoln County in 2006. In 2018, Sheriff Blackwelder was elected to serve as President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association by his peers, and he served a one-year term. He has sat on the current Legislation Committee and Board of Directors since his induction in 2019.

He began his law enforcement career in 1992 as a corrections officer in Lincoln County before becoming a sheriff’s deputy.