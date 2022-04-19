COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a couple was found dead Monday morning.

The discovery was made at a home on Skyline Drive in Columbia around 10:16 a.m., according to investigators.

Columbia Police Lt. Jeremy Haywood said a family member called police after finding Christopher Gaines, 56, and Katrina Gaines, 51, dead inside their home.

District Attorney Brent Cooper said at this time they’re investigating this incident as a double homicide.

A large police presence is at the home with areas of the road closed off in the 600 block.

Columbia Police said they are looking for the couple’s son, Demondra Gaines, 27, who is a “strong” person of interest.

“If you see Mr. Demondra Gaines, notify your local police department and let law enforcement interact with him,” said Lt. Jeremy Haywood during a press conference.

He added, “There’s a lot of details of the investigation that I cannot comment on right now.”

Demondra Gaines, 27, person of interest in Columbia double homicide investigation (Courtesy Columbia Police Department)

Gaines is believed to be driving a black 2018 Nissan Altima with the license plate 8B0-6P6.

DA Cooper said a “Be On the Look Out” (BOLO) was issued by Maury County Communications stating they are looking for a suspect who is “considered armed and dangerous.”

Police said there are no active warrants for his arrest at this time.

“It’s a tragic event that has saddened the neighborhood,” Lt. Haywood said. “And, we are saddened as well, and our hearts go out to the family.”

Friends and neighbors say they can’t comprehend why someone would want to kill Christopher and Katrina Gaines.

Charles Acklin says he’s known the couple through church for the last six years.

“I just still cant believe this. When I was at work and I got this phone call it was just like a part of my heart died because he was just one of those original great guys to be around,” Acklin said.

Ava Anderson lives down the street from the Gaines’ house and says she’s heartbroken that they’re gone.

“Devastated. I’m sorry that it had to come to this, for someone to lose their life,” Anderson said.

If you have any information about Gaines’ whereabouts call Columbia Police at (931) 388-2727.

Columbia Police also stated they are “actively pursuing leads to identify all parties involved in this violent act.”

Double homicide investigation on Skyline Drive, Columbia (WKRN photo)

Lt. Haywood added officers are expected to be on the scene for quite some time as they continue to collect evidence and process the scene.

