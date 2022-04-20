COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia Police said Demondra Gaines was arrested Tuesday night in connection with his parents’ murder.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Captain Jeremy Haywood said Christopher and Katrina Gaines were stabbed to death.

“Evidence recovered from the crime scene proves the death of Christopher and Katrina Gaines to be the result of a brutal stabbing attack on the couple. There 27-year-old son is responsible for this attack on these two individuals,” said Captain Haywood.

Gaines was previously considered a “strong” person of interest, after the couple was found dead Monday morning in their Columbia home on Skyline Drive.

On Tuesday night, Columbia police announced on Facebook that Gaines was taken into custody without incident in Memphis, Tenn. Gaines was found at a Memphis motel with a stolen black Nissan.

Columbia Police Captain Jeremy Haywood said a family member called police after finding Christopher Gaines, 56, and Katrina Gaines, 51, dead inside their home.

Captain Haywood said there were two other children present at the time of the murder – ages two and three. He said those children are safe with their parents now but did not share what relationship they have with the Gaines family.

“This is a tragic event. This is a sad event,” said Captain Haywood.

Gaines was arrested on warrants for First Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.