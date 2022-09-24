UPDATE, 10:30 a.m.:

Keith Houston, the suspect in this case is in custody, TBI reports. He was located and arrested by Shelby County authorities. The Corvette has not been found.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville Police officer was run over by a car early Saturday morning.

Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville.

The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

Collierville Police said the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office called them around 2:30 a.m. and told them a shooting suspect was believed to be in their jurisdiction. A Collierville officer went to the Fairfield Inn and spotted the suspect’s vehicle.

Collierville Police are at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Carriage Crossing early Saturday. (photo Bruce Moore)

Keith Houston (TBI photo)



“As the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect drove at the officer, forcing the officer onto the hood of the suspect vehicle. As the suspect was fleeing the scene, the officer fell off of the vehicle and the suspect drove over the officer. During the incident, the officer did discharge his firearm at the suspect,” Collierville Police said in a statement.

The suspect vehicle, a 2017 white Chevy Corvette, TN tag 5P92H5, sped off in an unknown direction, police said.

The TBI is handling the investigation.

This incident comes a day after Collierville marked the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting at a Kroger grocery that killed one and injured 13.