ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cheatham County inmate was captured Thursday night after he escaped custody.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department said Ricky Roach escaped from the hospital in Ashland City while he was being treated.

Ricky Roach (Courtesy: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department)

Around 8 p.m., authorities announced he had been found. The sheriff’s office thanked the community, saying a Cheatham County resident spotted and captured Roach.

A viewer reached out to News 2 saying her husband — Steven Ellis — was the resident who helped capture the inmate. She said he is a reserve police officer for Ashland City.

She sent in the photos below, detailing the tense scene outside their home.

Courtesy: Ashlie Ellis

Courtesy: Ashlie Ellis

Courtesy: Ashlie Ellis

Courtesy: Ashlie Ellis

The resident held the inmate at gunpoint until police were able to arrive on the scene.

Roach was reportedly serving time for violating his parole. He will now face additional charges.