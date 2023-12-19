KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — All charges have been dismissed after Tennessee football standout James Pearce Jr was arrested by Knoxville Police on December 4.

Pearce, a sophomore defensive lineman, was arrested by Knoxville Police after a traffic stop on Dec. 4. He faced charges that included speeding and driving on a suspended license.

Court records show Pearce’s charges were dismissed last on Dec. 12.

Pearce was one of Tennessee’s strongest defensive performers in 2023, leading all SEC defensive lineman with 8.5 sacks. The Charlotte, North Carolina native was named the 2023 ESPN College Football Midseason All-America Team and earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week on two occasions.

Former Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter, who has since transferred to Arkansas, was cited for reckless driving and crossing a roadway divider near campus following the Vols’ loss against Georgia last month.