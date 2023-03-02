LINCOLN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said two “career offenders” were captured earlier this week, ending a recent string of thefts across multiple counties and state lines.

Henry Dwayne Thompson and Teresa Baker were arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The LCSD said deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over, but the driver initially refused to stop. When they did pull over, authorities said the two suspects fled on foot.

K9 units responded to the scene and were able to assist in capturing the pair after a short foot chase.

Authorities said the two had been suspects in numerous thefts between Madison County, Alabama, and Giles and Lincoln Counties in Tennessee. Deputies and investigators had been “aggressively” searching for Thompson and Baker as suspects as they “avoided capture by darting between counties and state lines.”

Both are believed to be involved in the recent thefts of stolen trailers, campers, and vehicles from all three counties. Two trailers, three vehicles and one camper were recovered from Lincoln County, the LCSD said.

Teresa Baker (Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Dept.) Howard Thompson (Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Sheriff Murray Blackwelder and his administration praised all law enforcement who helped work the case and complimented Madison and Giles Counties for their help.

Both individuals are currently being held in the Lincoln County Jail without bond.