LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the world’s rarest giraffes born at Brights Zoo in July has been named.

The name, Kipekee, was revealed Monday morning on the “Today” show. It means unique.

According to Brights Zoo, giraffe experts believe Kipekee is the only solid-color reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet.

(Photo: WJHL)

Over the past couple of weeks, Brights Zoo has gained international attention. The zoo’s director David Bright said he never could have imagined the impact Kipekee could have on his business.

“We expected a small uptick. Nothing like we’re having,” Bright said previously. Visitors have reportedly traveled from as far away as the United Kingdom for a chance to see the rare giraffe.

Brights Zoo is open from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. every day except Thursdays. For the best times to see Kipekee, click here.