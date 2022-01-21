BREAKING: Tennessee deputy critically injured in shooting

A Sullivan County deputy is in critical condition after being shot in Bluff City early Friday morning, according to Sullivan County Sherrif Jeff Cassidy. (PHOTO: WJHL)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County deputy is in critical condition after being shot in Bluff City early Friday morning, according to Sullivan County Sherrif Jeff Cassidy.

Cassidy said officers tried to initiate a stop on a subject with “four to five” warrants shortly after midnight when he tried to run, barricading himself inside a home on Riley Hollow Road.

#BREAKING: A Sullivan County officer in ‼️ #CriticalCondition ‼️ after a shooting in Bluff City. The suspect is still reported to be barricaded inside the home.



That suspect then fired at least one shot through the door, striking the Sullivan County deputy. That deputy has been taken to Johnson City Medical Center with critical injuries and is awaiting surgery as of 6 a.m.

Cassidy said he received the call around 1 a.m. that the deputy had been shot.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department said they were able to pull the injured officer away from the scene to receive medical help.

As of 6 a.m., the suspect remained barricaded inside the home, and additional shots have been fired. Bristol Virginia Police are on scene with an armored vehicle, as well as Kingsport Police with a drone. The Kingsport Bomb Squad is also on scene.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and District Attorney Barry Staubus are also on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.