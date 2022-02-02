MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three bounty hunters are in hot water after a Maury County grand jury indicted them on charges of aggravated criminal trespassing and violation of bounty hunting requirements.

The two bounty hunters who went to the apartment complex were identified as Anthony L. France, 36, and Dontarious D. Eriamiatoe, 18.

Police say their supervisor is Brandon S. Hood, 36, who was in contact with his crew by phone at the time.

The incident happened on Sept. 1, 2021. That’s when the two bounty hunters showed up at a Spring Hill woman’s house. They were looking for her son who was reportedly wanted on counterfeiting charges.

The woman told police the bounty hunters came to her home, knocked on her door, and when she answered, they entered without her permission.

The woman said the men searched her home, and when they don’t find her son, she asked them to leave.

Instead, the woman told SHPD that one of the men, Anthony France, allegedly stated they were not leaving, and they sat on her couch.

On the bodycam video, you can hear the woman talking to the police.

Woman: “Do I have any rights?”

Officer: “They don’t have any rights to come into your house.”

Woman: “Well, they are in there and they won’t leave.”

Woman: “What kind of rights do I have, and what kind of rights do they have? After being in the house for two hours after they searched the house, and they just sit there, and I’m not even in the house. Even when I locked my door, he was still inside my house.”

At this point, Dontarius Eriamiatoe interjected.

Eriamiatoe: “You locked him in there!”

The woman seemed flustered.

Woman: “Yeah, because he wouldn’t come out, and I told him I was leaving, and he would not come out.”

“When you go into a woman’s house looking for her kid, and you decide to sit on her couch and sit there for an hour and a half or two hours while she is trying to leave to go to work and you are still on her couch, that is not how you do business,” said Lt. Justin Whitwell of SHPD.

At one point in the interaction, France questioned the police when they told him he can’t go into the woman’s house.

Officer: “He’s not in there, right?”

France: “Correct.”

Officer: “You can come back as much as you want, but she doesn’t have to let you in.”

France: “According to the state lawyer, that’s not true.”

According to the police report, France said that according to the state attorney they can be inside of the residence without the woman’s permission because she signed the bond on her son.

In the report, France explained to officers that the city officers were city officials and the state law overrides city law and that he (France) was federal, which overrides state law.

The officer noted in the report that while looking at the bounty hunter’s documents, they had copies and not the certified copies that are required before apprehending someone.

When asked if this was the only address they had for the suspect, France stated that it was.

The officer noted in his report that he was looking at the paperwork for the suspect they sought and noticed the suspect’s booking photo was from the Williamson County Jail and that he had a listed address in Franklin as his home.

In January, a Maury County grand jury indicted the two men on the scene with aggravated criminal trespassing and violation of bounty hunting requirements.

Supervisor Hood was also indicted.

Lt. Justin Whitwell said he was charged even though he was not on the scene because he was the boss and instructed his crew to break the law.

Hank Salyer of “A Around the Clock Bonding” in Ashland City, a 40-year professional who has made close to 4,000 arrests said these agents acted inappropriately.

“As a professional, that is not the way it is supposed to be done,” Salyer said. “The dominion is over the principle, the defendant, not anyone else in the house or associated, period. What they did was absolutely wrong.”

“I think it was some guys who came in to show some authority when they didn’t have the authority to be there,” Lt. Whitwell added.

News 2 called Eriamiatoe to ask for his side of the story. By phone, he indicated he wanted to talk, but had to check with others. Multiple attempts to get a comment have proved unsuccessful.

According to Spring Hill police, the 18-year-old bounty hunter was carrying a pellet gun that looked like a .357 revolver on his person when officers got on the scene.