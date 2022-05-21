MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month out now from one of the country’s most popular music festivals, Bonnaroo.

The festival at The Farm in Manchester was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida impacts.

Organizers have released a full schedule for the four-day festival with some activities starting as early as Tuesday.

Bonnaroo has several new experiences for festival goers like stage improvements, cooling stations, shuttles from Nashville and around the campsite, and day passes.

Twice a day shuttles will run from Nashville to The Farm to help alleviate traffic congestion. Campers can also take advantage of free rides to and from Centeroo and other parts of the site.

Attendees will also be able to cool off in a new way with the introduction of Air-Conditioned Darkroom Tents for certain ticket holders.

Also new this year, daily camping passes, which is a system required for all vehicles and campers. Officials said this will cut wait times to enter the festival. Learn more about the passes at the link.

Bonnaroo previous announced the lineup for the music festival. The multiday lineup features Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Tool, Puscifer, Flume, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Ludacris, All Time Low, Whiskey Myers, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and more.

You can check out the full schedule by clicking on this link.

Bonnaroo runs June 16-19. Tickets start at $320 and can be found at Bonnaroo.com.