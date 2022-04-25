NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A flight departing Nashville International Airport (BNA) was stopped during takeoff Monday morning after gear on the plane began smoking.

The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. as American Airlines flight 1102 was departing BNA for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA.)

According to a statement from BNA, the flight was stopped on Runway 20C after the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Air Traffic Control Tower noticed the plane’s left main gear was smoking.

All flight crew and passengers have been offboarded from the plane and transported back to the terminal, according to the statement.

American Airlines will reportedly work with passengers to rebook all flights and there were no injuries or impacts to other operations and no other flights have been affected.

No additional information was immediately released.