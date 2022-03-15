(STACKER) – Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.
Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced.
Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Tennessee using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.
#10. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Memphis
– Memphis, TN
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $10,078
#9. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Morristown
– Morristown, TN
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $10,359
#8. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Shelbyville
– Shelbyville, TN
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $8,257
#7. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Dickson
– Dickson, TN
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $10,271
#6. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Elizabethton
– Elizabethton, TN
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $11,180
#5. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Jackson
– Jackson, TN
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $8,064
#4. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Livingston
– Livingston, TN
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $6,229
#3. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Hohenwald
– Hohenwald, TN
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $12,648
#2. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Murfreesboro
– Murfreesboro, TN
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $11,655
#1. Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Newbern
– Newbern, TN
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $11,230