GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A man vacationing in Gatlinburg was injured over the weekend when a black bear entered his cabin and charged at him, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced.

A TWRA release said the man was staying at a rental cabin near downtown Gatlinburg when he walked into the kitchen after 11 p.m. Saturday to find the bear. Wildlife officers said the bear entered through a set of locked, but not deadbolted, French doors.

TWRA said the bear charged the man and caused injuries to his head and scratched him across his back as he retreated to the bedroom before calling 911.

The victim refused medical treatment by responding emergency personnel but was later driven to a local hospital by family, the release states. He was treated and released.

A trap was set at the scene and a bear fitting the description was caught and euthanized early Sunday afternoon. The bear was a 209-pound female without cubs that was two or three years old.

Hair samples have been sent for DNA analysis and the claws have been swabbed for human hemoglobin testing, the TWRA said. Results are expected this week.

Wildlife officials implore people living or vacationing in bear-inhabited areas to practice BearWise techniques to avoid attracting bears in search of food.