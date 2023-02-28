GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer carrying thousands of pounds of baked beans overturned in Greene County on Monday, damaging a utility pole and shutting down the roadway for several hours.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. in the 7200 block of Newport Highway.

The tractor-trailer is believed to have run off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole and overturned, spilling the baked beans into the front yard of a home. Photos from the scene showed hundreds of cans of BUSH’s Best Baked Beans spilled from the torn trailer.

No injuries were reported. The driver was cited for a due care violation, the report states.

Photo: Greeneville, Greene County Office of Emergency Management.

Traffic was diverted from Newport Highway at Old Kentucky Road and Pigeon Creek Road for several hours while crews cleared the scene. One lane has since reopened with a traffic light, the Greeneville, Greene County Office of Emergency Management said.