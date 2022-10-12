FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is searching for a convicted sex offender with active warrants.

Brandon Shane Grant has three active warrants, authorities say, for violating sex offender rules and one bench warrant.

The sheriff’s office says Grant was added to the sex offender registry following two convictions of child molestation in 2002 and 2003.

Brandon Grant (Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office) Brandon Grant (Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Grant is known to frequent areas in Coffee County, Tennessee and stays in motels, according to authorities.

If you have any information on Grant’s whereabouts, call (931) 967-2331 or you can submit a tip here.