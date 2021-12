LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Authorities were searching for two missing teenage girls out of Lincoln County, Tennessee, but they have been safely located.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that 12-year-old Grace Barnes and 13-year-old Elaine Cook were last seen in the area of Old Quick Road.

Authorities described Grace Barnes as being 5’4″ tall, weighing 110 lbs, with long brown hair. Elaine Cook is 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs, with brown hair.