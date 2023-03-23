LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — One man was arrested following a weekend shooting, according to authorities.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department confirmed with News 19 that 36-year-old Jamarlon Askins was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on Saturday, March 18.

Askins (Lincoln Co. Jail)

Deputies responded to a shooting call in the area of Bates Lane in Taft that night, Investigator Sergeant Boeringer told News 19.

The victim had been driven to Bluebird’s Market, a local convenience store, where they met Emergency Medical Services and sheriff’s deputies.

Boeringer said the victim was shot in the leg by Askins after a disagreement and altercation at a home on Bates Lane, where Askins lived and the victim was visiting.

The victim was transported to Lincoln Medical Center and later flown to Vanderbilt in Nashville. Boeringer said they are expected to make a full recovery.

Askins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $25,000.