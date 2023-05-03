MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Attorneys for the family of Tyre Nichols say the medical examiner’s report is “highly consistent” with independent autopsy results after being briefed by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy Wednesday.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who are representing Nichols’ family, released a statement Wednesday after the briefing, saying:

“The legal team representing the family of Tyre Nichols acknowledges the release of the medical examiner’s report, the contents of which are highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year. We know now what we knew then. Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide. The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy.”

In January, an independent autopsy indicated that Tyre Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”

Nichols died three days after five former Memphis Police officers beat him in a traffic stop that was caught on video.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were all terminated by the Memphis Police Department on January 21.

They are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping. The unit those officers belonged to, known as the SCORPION Unit, was disbanded shortly after Nichols’ death.

All entered pleas of not guilty.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Tuesday no criminal charges will be brought against former MPD officer Preston Hemphill, who was also fired.