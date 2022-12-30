NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon.

Arnold’s Country Kitchen, on 8th Avenue South, announced its upcoming closure on Jan. 7.

The meat-and-three establishment has called Nashville home since 1982. Opened by Jack and Rose Arnold, the local favorite has been serving Nashvillians and visitors for decades, bringing in accolades along the way.

Arnold’s Country Kitchen has appeared in Garden & Gun, Maxim, Southern Living, SAVEUR and Bon Apetit, as well as been featured on shows like Diners, Drive-in and Dives, according to the restaurant’s website.

Rose took to Facebook Friday afternoon to make the announcement:

“Arnold’s Country Kitchen has been a forty-year journey for our family, far beyond what we could have ever imagined.

There is no way for us to encapsulate in words our gratitude to Nashville. We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community, you are why we’ve worked so hard for so long.

Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us it is hosting family each-and-every day.

We’ve all had ups-and-downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough.

As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you.

We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey. This was 100% our decision, on our terms.

We hope you’re able to look back on our history and smile. Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville.

But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.

-Love the Arnold Family”

If you want to get a taste of their made-from-scratch food before it’s gone, Arnold’s Country Kitchen will be open from Jan. 3 – Jan. 7.

You can find more information about their menu and hours on their website.