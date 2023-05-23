LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is asking for information after the Bluebird’s Market was allegedly robbed on Tuesday morning.

Bluebird’s Market is located in the 300 block of Ardmore Highway, outside of Fayetteville in the Skinem neighborhood.

Authorities say a male dressed in dark clothing, wearing a face mask and gloves, walked into the store and “brandished what appeared to be a small caliber handgun” demanding the owner give him money.

It is unknown if the male was on foot or had a car waiting, according to the sheriff’s office.

They encourage anyone with information that could help solve this case to reach out to LCSD at 931-433-9821.