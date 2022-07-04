ARDMORE, Tenn. (WHNT) – The Greater Ardmore Chamber has been awarded a tourism grant that will be used to help fund the annual Crape Myrtle Festival.

The $2,600 grant from the Alabama Tourism Department was made available with the support of Representative Andy Whitt.

“An important ingredient in tourism is getting our citizens and visitors back onto Main Street. The annual Crape Myrtle Festival does just that. This is the very definition of a small-town festival and I’m certainly glad to be supportive of this effort,” Rep. Whitt said.

Greater Ardmore Chamber Director Yolandia Eubanks, Representative Andy Whitt, and Greater Ardmore Chamber President Ben Whitt

Greater Ardmore Chamber Director Yolandia Eubanks and Greater Ardmore Chamber President Ben Whitt were both on hand to accept the grant from Rep. Whitt.

“These funds have helped us secure our band and will enable us to market our festival throughout the region,” Eubanks said. “Our festival will bring in tourists and help boost our local economy.”

The 2022 festival is scheduled for Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at John Barnes Park in Ardmore, Tennessee (30515 Ardmore Ridge Road).

The $2,600 grant is helping pay for the Huntsville band Juice to make an appearance. They have played at several local events this summer and will begin their show at 5:00 p.m.

The 30th-annual Crape Myrtle Festival will have 100 artists, informational, craft and food vendors gather from across North Alabama and South Tennessee. Locally-grown Crape Myrtles will also be sold by the Chamber.

Proceeds from the festival help fund several area programs including Neighborhood Bridges-Ardmore, our Summer Food Truck Saturdays, Spring Clean (Trash pick-up) Day, and other community-oriented events.