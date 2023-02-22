KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An AMBER Alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing Blount County 16-year-old who has been last seen in Knoxville.

Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland said Holly Piper was last seen on Cumberland Avenue around 3 a.m. on Feb. 19.

Holly Piper, 16 William “Dylan” Usry, 18

According to Erland, the teen is possible with an 18-year-old boy named William “Dylan” Usry. He added that Usry has a criminal history including a DUI, multiple counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony from a prior incident in Oak Ridge.

“Usry has a court date on those charges on March 2, and it is believed that he is actively fleeing to avoid his court date and that he has possibly coerced Holly into leaving against her will,” Erland said in the news release.

Authorities believe Piper was picked up on Feb. 19 in a white 1999 Dodge Caravan. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said the vehicle may have a front bumper damaged and rust on the roof.

Piper is about 5’7″ tall and weighs 125 lbs with black hair and hazel eyes. She also has a septum piercing.

Anyone who sees Piper is asked to call 911, while anyone with information concerning her location is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.