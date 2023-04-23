TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert for a missing 5-month-old from Trousdale County has been canceled after she was found safe early Sunday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 5-month-old Avah Richmond at 7 a.m. Minutes later, just after 7:30 a.m., officials reported that Avah was found safe in Trousdale County.

The TBI said 5-month-old Avah Richmond was last seen on Saturday in Hartsville and was believed to be with 42-year-old Ryan Allen Richmond.

Ryan Allan Richmond (Source: TBI)

Avah was found safe in Trousdale County and Ryan Allan Richmond was was taken into custody without incident. It remains unknown what charges he is facing at this time.

No other information was immediately released.