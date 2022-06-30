NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As inflation continues to soar, families may be tightening their budgets and canceling trips. But, there are affordable options out there.

With 56 state parks in Tennessee, chances are you live within an hour’s drive of one of them.

“We are one of the only state parks who do not charge an entrance fee to get into our parks,” said Shannon Bowles, Tennessee State Parks Hospitality Director. “If you are looking for something affordable to do, our state parks are a great option.”

Bowles said there are a number of campgrounds, cabins, and lodges in several of the parks with “every kind of price point and every kind of location.”

When most people think of a state park, camping comes to mind, which is one of the most affordable options. But, if you’re looking for something more luxurious, then you may be surprised at what else the parks have to offer.

“We have six fabulous lodges in our resort parks across the state of Tennessee. Two of them are brand new.” Bowles continued, “Paris Landing just opened yesterday. Fall Creek Falls opened earlier this year in January. And those are brand new facilities from top to bottom. And they are truly stunning.”

There are also newly renovated resorts at Montgomery Bell and Pickwick Landing. Henry Horton and Natchez Trace also have lodges.

But, there’s an even more affordable option. “At each of those locations, we have cabins in addition to the lodges. So, if you are looking for something a little more quiet and isolated, our cabins are great options in addition to our lodges at those parks.”

Bowles added there are 20 parks with cabins. To check out all the available options and to make a reservation click on this link.