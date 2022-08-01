MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after officers said he pushed his girlfriend’s head underwater and strangled her while her eight-year-old son was present.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call Sunday morning around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they talked to Darrell Neal, the victim’s boyfriend. Police told Neal that they needed to speak with the victim before they leave the residence.

Neal brought the victim to the front door but would not let her speak to officers or go outside, according to court documents. While standing at the door, police said the victim whispered, “help me” and showed her neck which had scratch marks.

MPD said Neal eventually allowed the victim to go outside but told her to stay on the porch before shutting the door. Officers then went into the house and took the victim’s eight-year-old son.

The victim later told officers that she and Neal got into an argument. During the argument, the victim said Neal began to push her against the wall. The victim then told her son to call the police, but Neal told him not to, court documents state.

As the victim kept talking to the police, she told them that Neal head-butted her, picked her up and began strangling her. Police also said Neal threatened to kill the victim and pushed her head underwater in a bathtub.

Neal is also being charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. He is expected to appear in court on August 1.