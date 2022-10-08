NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s the Halloween season, and we have you covered when it comes to exploring all things spooky in Tennessee with a list of spots in Haunted Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development has released its list of popular hauntings across the state. Here’s a closer look at what Middle Tennessee has to offer.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage offers ghost tours. (Courtesy: TN Dept. of Tourist Development)

Not only is Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage one of the state’s most historic places, but it also has a history of hauntings. The home of the former President located just outside Nashville welcomes guests for tours, wine tastings, exhibits and other events. By day, visitors take a stroll through history and by night, tourists encounter mystery. The Hermitage offers ghost tours through the first week of November. You can find more information about the tours at this link.

The Thomas House Hotel

The Thomas House Hotel in Red Boiling Springs. (Courtesy: TN Dept. of Tourist Development)

Though it’s located in a small rural Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, the Thomas House Hotel is well-known in the paranormal world for its hauntings. While this time of year, more visitors are expected, the doors are open year-round for those brave enough to participate in overnight ghost hunts. The historic hotel was built in 1888 as one of the town’s mineral springs resorts and has 15 bedrooms. Learn more about the hotel’s offerings at this link.

The Historic Commodore Hotel

The Commodore Hotel & Cafe in Linden, Tennessee. (Courtesy: TN Dept. of Tourist Development)

A Linden, Tennessee hotel scheduled for demolition was saved from the wrecking ball in 2007. The Commodore Hotel built in 1939 and steeped in history continues to welcome guests after needed repairs were done. This time of year, the reported encounters of a little girl that roams the hallway or can be seen in a chair lures ghost hunters.

And here’s a list of some other notable haunts around the state: