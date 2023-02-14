LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man missing from southern middle Tennessee.

An Emergency Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old James Coleman.

The TBI said Coleman is 5’11” and weighs around 225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said he might be driving a white 2009 GMC Sierra with a silver toolbox and a TN tag BBV-4058.

Coleman is believed to have a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, the TBI said.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

If you see Coleman contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 433-9821 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).